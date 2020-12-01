88,700 customers face possible power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric is warning 88,720 customers about possible power shutoffs that could last days.
SDG&E told customers Tuesday that that they could see the prolonged public safety power shutoffs with the upcoming Red Flag Warning and Santa Ana winds. Click here to see the areas at risk of the shutoffs.
SDG&E said its director of fire, science and climate adaptation will provide video updates daily before 3 p.m. for the duration of the weather event. The briefings will be available on SDG&E’s YouTube channel. SDG&E will also post hourly updates on its website as needed.
