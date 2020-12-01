88,700 customers face possible power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric is warning 88,720 customers about possible power shutoffs that could last days.

SDG&E told customers Tuesday that that they could see the prolonged public safety power shutoffs with the upcoming Red Flag Warning and Santa Ana winds. Click here to see the areas at risk of the shutoffs.

Most of Southern California is now under a Red Flag Warning starting Wednesday due to very high fire danger.



Winds could be damaging, with potential to knock down trees and power lines.



If you're in the area in pink, take a look at these actions you can take to prepare. pic.twitter.com/Adsa8UpK7m — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 1, 2020

SDG&E said its director of fire, science and climate adaptation will provide video updates daily before 3 p.m. for the duration of the weather event. The briefings will be available on SDG&E’s YouTube channel. SDG&E will also post hourly updates on its website as needed.

Learn more about the upcoming Red Flag Warning and our preparations from Brian D’Agostino, Dir. Fire Science & Climate Adaptation, as we head into a multi-day Santa Ana. We’ve notified those who could be at risk for prolonged Public Safety Power Shutoffs. https://t.co/EpVFh8pMhB — SDG&E (@SDGE) December 1, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.