EL CAJON, Calif. — An 88-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Thursday in unincorporated El Cajon, according to authorities.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 1:30 a.m. from a man asking for help at the 1200 block of Corto Lane. When deputies arrived to the location, they found the body of the victim, identified by authorities as Carolyn Jean Folkes. She suffered trauma to her upper body.

Chase Folkes, 55, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder after being taken to the hospital for an “unknown complaint of pain” and having authorities accompany him, per the Sheriff’s department. Authorities initially came into contact with Chase, who is Carolyn’s son, inside the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.