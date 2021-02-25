86-year-old victim ID’d in South Bay SUV-wheelchair crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified an 86-year-old man who was killed when an SUV hit him as he was crossing a Chula Vista roadway in a scooter-style motorized wheelchair.

The vehicle hit Byungsun Han of Chula Vista in the 400 block of Oxford Street shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics took Han to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic accident investigators were working to determine who was at fault for the collision, police said.

