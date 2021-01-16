85-year-old missing from Little Italy

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 85-year-old man.

The San Diego Police Department said Wolfgang Fred Von Horn was last seen in Little Italy Saturday afternoon. He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with red O’Neill lettering, a blue and plaid short-sleeved shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Police said Von Horn is considered at risk because of his declining mental capacity. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call 619-531-2000 and reference case #21-500056.

We are looking for a missing person at risk. Mr. Von Horn, 85, was last seen in the Little Italy neighborhood earlier this afternoon. He was last seen wearing blue baseball hat, short sleeve blue plaid shirt and jeans. He’s 5’2” and 130LBS. If you see him please call 911. pic.twitter.com/705DXnDvqP — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 17, 2021