SAN DIEGO – An elderly man is fighting for his life after getting struck by a bicyclist at Torrey Preserve Saturday, according to San Diego police.

Police received a call about the collision around 9:47 a.m.

The department’s watch commander said an 85-year-old man was standing in the southbound bike lane on 13000 North Torrey Pines Rd. At the same time, a 63-year-old male bicyclist was going southbound on the same lane and collided with the 85-year-old man.

The pedestrian suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed. Police said the 85-year-old has life-threatening injuries while the 63-year-old has a laceration above his eye.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.