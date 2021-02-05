85-year-old ID’d in South Bay hit-and-run

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified an 85-year- old man who was killed last month in a hit-and-run on a South Bay street.

Leandro Hernandez was crossing the roadway in the 700 block of East H Street in Chula Vista when a dark-colored eastbound sedan struck him shortly after 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, according to police. Hernandez died at the scene.

The driver of the car did not pull over at the site of the fatality or report it to authorities, Officer Mike Knapp said.

On Wednesday, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the one that struck Hernandez, according to police.

“Other evidence was found to link the vehicle to the collision,” Knapp said. “Officers have since identified and contacted a person of interest, who is now cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The identity of the person of interest is not being released at this time.”