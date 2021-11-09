84-year-old man reported missing from South Bay

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 84-year-old man.

Enrique Machado Sr. was last seen Friday at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of Dahlia Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Machado is Latino, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown collared shirt and blue jeans. Machado is possibly using a walker.

Anyone with information about Machado or his whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News