84-year-old man reported missing from South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 84-year-old man.

Enrique Machado Sr. was last seen Friday at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of Dahlia Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Machado is Latino, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown collared shirt and blue jeans. Machado is possibly using a walker.

Anyone with information about Machado or his whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

