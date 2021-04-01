84-year-old gravely hurt in possible hit-and-run crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 84-year-old motorist was gravely hurt on a Balboa Park-area street Thursday afternoon in a crash possibly caused by a hit-and-run driver, authorities reported.

The woman had just exited northbound state Route 163 onto Quince Drive when her 2018 Honda HR-V veered out of control and struck a guardrail near Sixth Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Due to “unexplained damage” to the rear of the octogenarian’s vehicle, investigators believe another driver may have been involved in a collision with the Honda and fled prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, Officer Robert Heims said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News