84-year-old driver killed in North County solo crash

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) – An 84-year old motorist was killed Tuesday in a solo car crash on a rural roadway near Iron Mountain, authorities reported.

The woman lost control of the 2006 Toyota Corolla she was driving while heading south in the 14500 block of state Route 67 in Poway about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle veered to the left off the roadway and crashed into a metal guardrail and a signpost, Sgt. Dave Toner said.

The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, Toner said.

