84-year-old at-risk man reported missing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police were searching Sunday night for an 84-year-old man who was reported missing after leaving his home in Chula Vista Sunday morning.

The man, who Chula Vista police identified as Wolfgang “Fred” VonHorn, left his home around 7:30 a.m. to go for a walk and has not been seen since. VonHorn’s family members said he is struggling with the early stages of dementia and is unfamiliar with Chula Vista, having recently moved into the area.

VonHorn was described as a white man with blue eyes and graying brown hair. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. At the time he went missing, police said VonHorn was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray or black shoes.

Wolfgang “Fred” VonHorn, 84, was reported missing Sunday. Photo provided by the Chula Vista Police Department.

Chula Vista police said VonHorn uses public transportation and often visits the Little Italy, Seaport Village and Embarcadero neighborhoods in San Diego.

Anyone with information on VonHorn’s whereabouts was asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.

