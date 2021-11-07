83-year-old woman still missing in rural North County

Elena Roy, 83, was last seen Wednesday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities put out another call to the public Sunday to help them find an 83-year-old San Diego County woman who has been missing for several days.

Elena Roy was last seen Wednesday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Roy is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to deputies. Authorities say she was last seen in a tri-tone — white, light blue, dark blue — top with dark pants. Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

The missing woman’s husband told Village News on Saturday that Roy, who prefers to go by her maiden name Lorea, has had “incrementally increasing dementia” over the past four or five years.

“The only thing that matters to me is that she shows up, period,” Chris Cataldo told the paper.

He explained that Roy went missing between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“As we got fairly close to dusk, I went out and looked for her,” he said.

Hundreds of people joined in a search for Roy on Friday, according to her son, Jerry Swart. Swart said he was hoping someone in her neighborhood of McDonald Street and Woodcreek Drive would have video showing Roy.

