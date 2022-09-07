SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted more than 825 pounds of narcotics during seven smuggling attempts, authorities said.

The stops happened at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry and the drugs discovered have an estimated street value of nearly $3 million, according to a release from the United States Customs and Border Protection.

From Aug. 20 through Aug. 27, officials said that officers found more than 656 packages of methamphetamines and fentanyl concealed inside vehicles looking to enter the United States.

“Our officers found a significant number of narcotics within a short time period,” said Roque

Caza, Port Director of the Calexico ports of entry. “This demonstrates the fierce dedication

our officers have to uphold CBP’s mission in protecting our nation’s borders and keeping our

communities safe from these dangerous drugs.

The largest seizure occurred on Aug. 27 when officers found 211 pounds of methamphetamine using the port’s imaging system and a canine officer. 466 pounds of the drugs found were discovered on Aug. 27, alone.

All travelers were turned over to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The incidents remain under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.