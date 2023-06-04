SAN DIEGO — It has long been celebrated as one of the Navy’s greatest victories. The Battle of Midway was a clash between the U.S. Navy and the Imperial Japanese Navy that forever changed history.

Saturday evening aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, the Navy commemorated the anniversary with a ceremony to honor all veterans who fought at the Battle of Midway. That included Ervin Wendt with 107 years of service who fought the battle alongside Charles Monroe, who has 99 years of service.

“A lot of my other shipmates on Torpedo Squadron Eight, they’re all gone,” said Wendt.

Monroe remembers a pivotal moment during that battle when he says enemies were trying to shoot him down.

“I said Lord get me out of this mess and I’ll go to church,” remembered Monroe. “My guns started working, he got me out and I went to church.”

Henry Kudzik was also in attendance Saturday. He was stationed in a submarine during the Battle of Midway at 17-years-old.

“It went through my mind, if you’re going to win the war, you’re going to have to go at it,” said Kudzik.

A ceremony was held in honor of their bravery and sacrifice. The commemoration event has been held on the Midway since 2004.