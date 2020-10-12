81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in East County

DESCANSO, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a missing 81-year-old who left to get a newspaper and never came home Sunday.

Kenneth Zimmerman drives a gold, single cab 2006 Toyota Tundra with a black toolbox in the bed and California plate 8E41946.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Zimmerman was last seen driving toward Highway 79 from 24680 Viejas Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure and has not taken his medication, deputies said.

Zimmerman often visits the Home Depot in El Cajon and businesses in Alpine. He is described as 6-feet 2-inches tall and 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat, a dark blue short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Eli Curran at the Pine Valley Office by phone at 619-938-8412 or email at Eli.Curran@sdheriff.org.

Deputies are searching for missing 81-year-old Kenneth Zimmerman. He was last seen driving toward Highway 79 from Viejas Boulevard Sunday in Decanso. Photo: San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Deputies are searching for missing 81-year-old Kenneth Zimmerman. He was last seen driving toward Highway 79 from Viejas Boulevard Sunday in Decanso. Photo: San Diego Sheriff’s Department