81-year-old man missing from San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old who was reported missing in San Ysidro.

Javier was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near 200 E. San Ysidro Blvd., not far from Interstate 805, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers described Javier as a 6-foot 2-inch, 140 pound Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black hat, gray jacket and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Javier or who has information about where he might be is asked to call 619-531-2000 and reference case 21-501036.