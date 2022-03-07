SAN DIEGO — Eligible registered voters should be receiving a ballot in their mailbox this week for the April 5 Primary Election for Assembly District 80, county officials announced Monday.

The County of San Diego said nearly 250,000 ballots are on their way to those who live in the state’s 80th Assembly District under the 2011 district boundaries, which covers portions of southern San Diego County and includes parts of the cities of Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

The special election is to fill the vacancy of former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who announced her resignation in January, for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2022. Gonzalez later endorsed former San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez to succeed her in the 80th Assembly District seat.

Residents can vote from their home and return the voted ballot through the mail as this will be the first special election conducted under the Voter’s Choice Act, which allows every active registered voter to automatically receive a ballot in the mail. County officials advise voters to make sure they don’t forget to sign and date the return ballot envelope in order for the vote to count.

The option to vote in person is available as well. Five vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday, March 26 until Election Day, Tuesday, April 5, when nine vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more about voting in the Assembly District 80, Special Primary Election at sdvote.com, call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.