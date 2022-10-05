SAN DIEGO — Eight San Diegans were honored aboard the USS Midway Museum Wednesday morning for their heroism.

The Real Hero Awards identifies ordinary people with extraordinary courage. The honorees were treated to a special breakfast and ceremony held by American Red Cross of San Diego.

The awards are given to people who have gone above and beyond during unforeseen circumstances or who have simply proven to be extraordinary individuals.

Cale Foy is a Navy aircrewman who was off-duty, enjoying time with his family when he jumped into action to save some people in distress in the water. He was honored with the Good Samaritan Hero award.

“I just happened to be at that place at the right time. I was not in uniform, was not in my regular gear that I go swimming in, just jean shorts and some boots, and just saw people in need and jumped into action,” Foy told FOX 5.

This was the 20th year the American Red Cross held the Real Hero Awards.

“It’s really overwhelming to have that support that the military and first responders get, sometimes you don’t get to see it. People here get to see kind of the behind the scenes of what actually is going on,” Foy added.