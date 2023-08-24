SAN DIEGO — This may come as a sweet surprise — it’s National Waffle Day and there are several San Diego spots serving up soft and flaky delights for the occasion.

Do you prefer classic waffles with butter or syrup, or do like them loaded with fruit and maybe a drizzle of chocolate? The good news is the options are plentiful in America’s Finest City when it comes to these golden, cake-like dishes.

To help you decide where to celebrate National Waffle Day Thursday or any day for that matter — there’s no limits when it comes to waffles — here are eight spots throughout the county with warm irons ready to grid together a waffle just for you:

— Atypical Waffle Company: Described by its owners as a “Belgian-treat purveyor,” this North Park spot serves up house-made liege waffles with sweet and savory toppings.

— Country Waffles: You can expect an American café when visiting this spot in Clairemont, which serves traditional waffles that can be paired with classic comfort food.

— The Waffle Spot: Located at the King’s Inn in Mission Valley, this long-running diner has been serving up waffles to the San Diego for community for 25 years.

— Little Lion Café: Snag some Belgian-style waffles topped with whipped cream and berries at this coastal spot before taking a stroll along Sunset Cliffs.

— Don’s Country Kitchen: This homey Oceanside spot serves up old fashioned waffles, along with unique creations like the peach, pecan, or banana nut waffles.

— Kimball Coastal Eatery: This National City spot serves waffles drizzled with hazelnut chocolate with or without whipped cream and powdered sugar.

— Julian Café: Get your waffles topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, or spiced apples at this go-to spot in Julian.

— Ali’s Chicken & Waffles: There’s no waffle shortage in downtown San Diego. You can pair that ironed batter with some crispy chicken and fries at Ali’s.

With these delicacies now in mind — for the love of waffles — treat yourself!