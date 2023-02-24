SAN DIEGO — It’s safe to say Asian cuisine has become a staple in San Diego culture with sushi shops, pho stations and street dumplings sold on corners across the region.

On top of that, authentic Asian markets have continued to pop up around the county — stocked and ready to supply residents with authentic ingredients for their at-home favorites.

For those looking to whip up their own Kung Pao chicken, wonton soup, soba or yakitori, these local Asian markets are sure to help you check off your shopping lists.

Mitsuwa Marketplace

Located at 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd., this market offers a wide variety of unique Japanese grocery products. For shoppers who don’t feel like cooking after all, there is a food court area serving up sushi, sashimi, ramen noodles, donburi, Japanese crepes and more.

99 Ranch Market

This supermarket chain has over 50 storefronts with the San Diego market being found at 5950 Balboa Ave. The establishment said it specializes in providing customers with high quality products at competitive prices. It also offers what it describes as modern “Eat-Up” food courts.

World Food Supermarket

This market, located at 5245 El Cajon Blvd., goes beyond just Asian offerings. This grocer stocks a variety of Chinese, Vietnamese, American and Hispanic food items. From vegan options to mock meats and deserts, this market has variety to choose from.

Tokyo Central & Main – San Diego

This store is separated in three different buildings. The first building carries Japanese foods, seafood, bento and sushi, snacks, liquor and beverages. The second building offers Japanese furniture and porcelain, electronics, kimono and more. The third building carries stuffed animals, Japanese collectibles, and other unique foods and non-food items. You can find it 8111 Balboa Ave.

H Mart San Diego – Balboa

Find Asian and international groceries, goods and ingredients from around the globe at this market, located at 7725 Balboa Ave. The establishment says is specializes in meats, seafood, houseware and ready-made meals.

Nijiya Market – San Diego

This market, located at 3860 Convoy St. #109, is one of six Southern California locations. From sushi party sets to charcoal fire eel kabayaki, this grocer has all the Japanese favorites. If you don’t feel like going out — they deliver through several apps.

Zion Market

This Korean market says its goal is “to cater to local neighborhoods with the freshest and safest products at a low price.” Located at 7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., the store offers a large section of prepared food that includes Korean style meals and noodles.

Seafood City Supermarket

This supermarket carries a wide variety of seafood, meat products, snacks, drinks, along with health and beauty products. According to its website, it caters mainly to the Filipino/Asian market as a “one-stop shopping experience.” It’s located at 8922 Mira Mesa Blvd.

If you are on the hunt for kimchi, rice balls or just want to explore the world of Asian cuisine and culture, these San Diego markets await you.