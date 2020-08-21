8 more San Diego County elementary schools granted waiver to reopen

SAN DIEGO – Eight more local schools have been granted a waiver to reopen by state and local public health officials, joining 19 others that were granted earlier in the week.

Nearly 100 area public, private and charter schools have applied for the waiver to reopen as of Wednesday, according to the county. The waivers impact schools for students in transitional kindergarten through 6th grade.

Among the new schools granted approval are:

Chabad Hebrew Academy;

Escondido Christian School;

Faithful Ambassadors Bible Baptist Academy;

San Diego French American School;

San Diego Jewish Academy;

St. Paul’s Lutheran School;

St. Therese Academy;

and The Evans School

San Diego County was removed from the state’s watchlist Tuesday, effectively starting a countdown to Sept. 1, the date on which K-12 schools can consider offering in-person instruction to students.