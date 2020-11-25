8 taken to hospital, 1 dead in crash near SeaWorld

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO – Eight people were taken to the hospital and one person died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night near SeaWorld, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the southbound I-5 at the Sea World Drive exit, according to local police. Officers said the incident involved several vehicles, including one that flipped and another that slammed into a tree.

As a result, CHP shut down the SeaWorld Drive off-ramp.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News