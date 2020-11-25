8 taken to hospital, 1 dead in crash near SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO – Eight people were taken to the hospital and one person died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night near SeaWorld, authorities said.
The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the southbound I-5 at the Sea World Drive exit, according to local police. Officers said the incident involved several vehicles, including one that flipped and another that slammed into a tree.
As a result, CHP shut down the SeaWorld Drive off-ramp.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.