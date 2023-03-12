SAN DIEGO — Eight people are dead after two pangas overturned near Black’s Beach overnight in what officials are calling a “mass migration incident.”

Lifeguards responded to an area near Black’s Beach after receiving a call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson. The caller stated she was on a panga with eight people who had made it to shore and that another panga had capsized, with several people in the water.

Lifeguards and Customs and Border Protection officers arrived and found eight bodies and two overturned pangas, SDFD said. Lifeguards also found several lifejackets and fuel barrels.

Agencies continued their search Sunday morning.

A special operations supervisor with San Diego Sector Border Patrol said he believes the incident is one of the deadliest maritime events in San Diego’s history.

“This is not necessarily people trying to find a better life,” Capt. James Spitler, sector commander for Coast Guard San Diego, said during the news conference. “This is part of a transnational criminal organization effort to smuggle people into the United States. These people are often labor-trafficked and sex-trafficked when they arrive. Again, it was a tragedy — we offer our condolences.”