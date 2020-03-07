8 arrested on suspicion of DUI in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A total of eight suspected drunk drivers were arrested during a DUI saturation patrol, police said Saturday.

Officers from the Escondido Police Department on Friday stopped 39 vehicles and cited five drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended or revoked license, according to Lt. Scott Walters of the department’s traffic division.

Police will conduct another DUI patrol on March 20, Walters said.

Drivers charged with DUI can expect to pay about $13,500 in fines, fees, classes, license suspension and possible jail time, police said.

The patrol was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.