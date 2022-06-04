SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Eight people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in the Mission Bay area, police said Saturday.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at or near the checkpoint at 1300 West Mission Bay Drive between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

One person was arrested on an unspecified criminal charge.

Of 966 vehicles that went through the checkpoint, 452 vehicles were screened and 13 drivers evaluated, the officer said. Seven vehicles were impounded.

Officers were scheduled to conduct another checkpoint or saturation patrol on Thursday.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

