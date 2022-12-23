OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Seven million dollars will be set aside to improve services at the SPRINTER corridor, according to a Friday news release by North County Transit District.

The funds come from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Friday, NCTD said. The $7 million was requested by Congressman Mike Levin.

NCTD said the money will be used to modernize signals and increase the speed and frequency of SPRINTER service with a goal of reducing the time between departures from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.

This project will be advanced in two phases while supporting reductions to greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled, NCTD said.