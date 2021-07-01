79-year-old with medical issues missing from south San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman.

Rita Clamser is seen in an undated photo. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Clamser after she disappeared from a south San Diego neighborhood. (San Diego Police Department)

Rita Clamser was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday near 4300 El Cedro Court, the San Diego Police Department said. Clamser suffers from medical conditions that police say put her at risk.

She is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall, 155-pound white female with gray hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a maroon 2005 Buick Terraza with California Plate NANA21O.

Anyone with information about Clamser’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #21-500567.