SAN DIEGO – A 79-year-old man was shot early Tuesday in a Pacific Beach parking lot, and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said.

Officers were called about 5:10 a.m. to respond to a McDonald’s restaurant at 4711 Mission Bay Drive, where they located the man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso a San Diego police watch commander said. The victim told officers he was shot in a nearby parking lot at 4455 Morena Blvd.

According to the victim, the shooter walked up to his car and knocked on the window. When the victim didn’t answer the knocks, the person shot him, officers said.

The victim was hospitalized soon thereafter. His condition was not disclosed.

The agency did not share a description of the suspect, who reportedly fled the area on foot. Few other details were immediately available.

Those with information to share with police can contact the department at 858-495-7800. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 888-580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.