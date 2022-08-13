SAN DIEGO – A 79-year-old man was injured after crashing his electric bicycle into a parked car in Torrey Preserve, authorities said.

The incident happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. in the 11600 block of Sorrento Valley Road when the bike rider struck a vehicle parked illegally in the southbound bike lane, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

The man involved was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries, including several fractures. No passengers inside the parked car, a Nissan, were injured.

It is unknown what caused the man to run into the parked vehicle but officials say DUI is not suspected.

The matter remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to Officer Heims or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.