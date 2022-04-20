CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 77-year-old at-risk woman who went missing Wednesday.

Barbara Glass was last seen around 4:30 p.m. leaving her residence and walking a large black Labrador in the 4500 block of Lambeth Court.

Police describe Glass as having gray shoulder-length hair and reading glasses. She is wearing a gray jacket with an orange and green stripe, black pants and white socks. She also might be donning a bracelet with her daughter’s contact information.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting Carlsbad police in the search for the missing woman. If anyone has seen her, call Carlsbad Police at (760) 931-2197.