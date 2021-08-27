76-year-old man reported missing in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Friday are seeking the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man with intellectual disabilities who was last seen walking near his home in Alpine.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said that Craig Gourd was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Arnold Way.

Watch Commander: Help us find a missing person from Alpine. 76-year-old Craig Gourd was last seen on August 26 walking near his home around 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Arnold Way. If you see Mr. Gourd, please call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

Gourd is white, stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has limited speaking ability and walks with a limp, the sheriff’s department said.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and black and gray Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

