75-year-old woman reported missing from senior living facility

SAN DIEGO – Authorities put out a call Monday to help them find an at-risk 75-year-old woman who went missing from a North County senior living facility.

Marilyn Newman reportedly left the facility in the 2000 block of W. Vista Way in Vista about 7:30 a.m. Monday and did not return, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. She was reported missing to the department by staffers at the facility just after 3:30 p.m.

Newman is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 150 pounds with short curly hair and gray eyes, authorities said. She last was seen wearing a dark gray zip-up jacket, red shirt, khaki-colored pants and possibly glasses.

Deputies say Newman uses public transportation and has been known to visit Oceanside in the areas of College Boulevard and Marron Road. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information on Newman’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.