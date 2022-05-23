CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 75-year-old man and his dog were physically assaulted last week at a park in Chula Vista, according to authorities.

Around 7:35 p.m., the man was playing with his dog near the basketball courts at Heritage Park when a basketball player left the court to punch the 75-year-old twice and kick the victim’s dog, Chula Vista Police Department tweeted. A female also was nearby sitting on the ground by the court when the incident occurred.

Police described the attacker as a man in his 20s, around 5’8”-5’10,” 150-170 pounds, with a thin build and light brown skin tone. He had black, wavy, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a white shirt or tank top and unknown color shorts with white, black and red shoes. CVPD believe the man drove away from the scene with a female companion in a dark-colored sedan (possibly a BMW or Volkswagen Jetta).

Authorities did not explain the attacker’s motive or the conditions of the victims.

Chula Vista police asks anyone who witnessed the incident or can assist in identifying the attacker to call them at 619-691-5151. The case number is 2206609.