75-year-old cyclist hurt after being struck from behind by SUV

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 75-year-old bicyclist was struck from behind by a compact crossover SUV and injured in San Diego Wednesday.

The man was riding his bicycle southbound in the area of 2300 Cushing Road, near Liberty Station NTC Park, at about 3 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Escape, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The man was thrown from his bicycle onto the roadway and suffered a broken left clavicle and several broken ribs. He was taken to a hospital where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Escape cooperated with an SDPD investigation into the crash. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News