75-year-old cyclist hurt after being struck from behind by SUV

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 75-year-old bicyclist was struck from behind by a compact crossover SUV and injured in San Diego Wednesday.

The man was riding his bicycle southbound in the area of 2300 Cushing Road, near Liberty Station NTC Park, at about 3 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Escape, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The man was thrown from his bicycle onto the roadway and suffered a broken left clavicle and several broken ribs. He was taken to a hospital where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Escape cooperated with an SDPD investigation into the crash. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

