LEMON GROVE, Calif. – Thousands of SDG&E customers are without power in the Lemon Grove area Saturday after a pickup truck hit a power pole.

The hit-and-run crash happened in Lemon Grove & Canton avenues, said the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. SDG&E adds that the pole contained electrical equipment on which the wreck caused a cascade effect.

More than 7,000 SDG&E customers are without power Saturday evening, according to the agency’s outage map.

The first outage began around 8:15 p.m. in Lemon Grove, where currently 1,835 customers do not have their lights on.

Encanto, Emerald Hills and Valencia Park, have at least 2,415 customers in the dark.

Neighborhoods such as Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces have 2,848 SDG&E customers without power.

SDG&E expects to have power for people living in Encanto, Emerald Hills and Valencia Park by 11 p.m. Saturday.

While residents in Lemon Grove, Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces might have to wait between 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to SDG&E’s estimated time of restoration.

At the height of the outage, 11,000 customers were without power but SDG&E was able to immediately restore 4,000 customers’ power within the first hour of the outage, according to the agency.