MIRAMAR – A 70-year-old man is recovering today after his leg was run over by a U-Haul truck in Miramar Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, the man was renting the U-Haul vehicle from a location in the 9600 block of Camino Ruiz when the 70-year-old stepped out from the driver’s seat. During this time, the U-Haul began rolling backward for unknown reasons.

The man attempted to stop the truck by entering the car via the driver’s door but was pushed to the ground. It was at this time that the U-Haul ran over the man’s leg, causing an open fracture.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation at this time.