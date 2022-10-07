SAN DIEGO — A 70-year-old man was shot six times Thursday night in San Diego’s Mountain View Neighborhood, San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 8:43 p.m. near the 3600 block of Gilmore Street when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and shot the man, Officer John Buttle said in a news release.

The 70-year-old man was shot six times, four times in one leg and twice in the other, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle drove away after the shooting and there is no information available on a possible suspect, Buttle said. It is not known what the make and model of the SUV is.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information on the incident was asked to call SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.