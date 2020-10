SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pickup truck struck and gravely injured a 70-year-old man Monday near Horton Plaza, authorities reported.

The pedestrian was crossing G Street in downtown San Diego when the vehicle pulled out of a parking structure east of Third Avenue and hit him shortly after 3 p.m, according to police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Officer Dino Delimitros said.