70-year-old carjacked in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A masked thief yanked a man out of his parked car on a Hillcrest roadside early Friday and stole the vehicle, police reported.

The 70-year-old victim was sitting in the 2003 Saturn in the 3900 block of Albatross Street when the carjacker opened the driver’s-side door and dragged him out shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The thief — described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch heavyset man in his 40s, wearing a black baseball cap and a black facial covering — jumped into the car and drove off to the east on Washington Street, Officer Sarah Foster said.