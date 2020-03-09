70 lbs. of cocaine found stashed in truck

Border Patrol agents arrested a man in Murrieta last week after finding about 70 pounds of cocaine hidden in the vehicle he was driving. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

MURRIETA, Calif. — Border Patrol agents arrested a man in Murrieta last week after finding about 70 pounds of cocaine hidden in the vehicle he was driving.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents stopped a 2016 Nissan Frontier around 7 p.m. on March 4 as it was traveling near the Murrieta Hot Springs exit along Interstate 215. A canine with the Border Patrol then triggered a search after alerting agents to potentially suspicious material in the truck.

While searching the vehicle, agents said they found 27 packages of cocaine weighing about 70.8 pounds that were on and underneath the truck’s front and rear seats. CBP officials said the cocaine found inside the truck was worth approximately $786,450.

Agents arrested the driver, who they identified as a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, and turned the packages over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.