7 San Diego restaurants to visit on National Margarita Day

SAN DIEGO — Need an excuse to grab a drink? National Margarita Day is taking place on Tuesday.

The special day of celebration is known as one of the most popular national food holidays, and local restaurants are preparing for it.

Here’s a list of margarita spots in the San Diego area with the most reviews, according to Yelp:



Cafe Coyote (Old Town)

461 San Diego Avenue

Try a flight of five margaritas: Spicy Watermelon, Chamango, Cucumber, Gold and AzulOne. One commenter said it “was affordable, delicious, and the patio was awesome!”



Puesto (Downtown San Diego)

789 W Harbor Dr Suite 155

Overlooking a skyline view, Puesto offers a margarita party to-go selection that contains blue agave Reposado, fresh lime, organic agave nectar, which serves three to four. “It was the best margarita that I have had in YEARS!!” one review read.



La Puerta (Gaslamp Quarter)

560 Fourth Ave

Named one of America’s best margaritas by Travel & Leisure and Pop Sugar’s best spicy margarita in the country, Bark at the Moon is a highly-attractable drink at La Puerta. The specialty drink is made with Anejo tequila, Serrano agave and fresh lime. “But the cherry on top was when we saw a ‘best margarita award sign,'” one customer said on Yelp. “Not going to lie, we were like ‘is it really possible?’ And let me tell you, yes, yes it is!”



King & Queen Cantina (Little Italy)

1490 Kettner Blvd

Also offering a margarita flight of cucumber, watermelon, pomegranate, gardez and mango, one Yelp reviewer recommends it, saying “their Tequilas is #chingon my favorite is Watermelon Margarita.”



Old Town Tequila Factory (Old Town)

2467 Juan St

Located high atop a hill across from Heritage Park, the restaurant’s flagship margarita is prepared with Old Town Tequila Factory’s Double Barrel Reposado Tequila, Agavero Orange liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice and their housemade sweet and sour mix. “Amazing food and delicious Margarita!!” one commenter said.



El Chingon Bad Ass Mexican (Gaslamp Quarter)

560 Fifth Ave

“I tried new margarita blends I would not have and enjoyed every minute of it,” one customer said on Yelp about the margarita drinks that come with a Tajin rim, candy straw, paleta and served in a goblet glass.



7. Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant (Kensington)

4050 Adams Ave

Established in 1969, the restaurant offers 14 different types of margaritas. “We ordered the large house

to start ($10), and it was a very good pour for the money and was a good quality and tasted amazing!”

one Yelp commenter said.