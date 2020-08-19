7 San Diego County elementary schools granted waiver to reopen

SAN DIEGO – Seven local elementary schools have been granted waivers by San Diego County and state public health officials allowing them to reopen for in-person classes.

As of Tuesday, 92 area schools or districts have applied for the waiver to reopen campuses, including 12 new schools on Tuesday, according to the county’s website. The elementary waiver is applicable to schools serving K-6 students and must be submitted to officials for approval at least two weeks prior to reopening.

Among the schools receiving approval are:

Christian Unified School District East;

Christian Unified School District South;

Christian Unified School District West;

Gillispie School;

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School;

The Cambridge School;

and The Rock Academy

Between the seven approved entities, the change impacts a total of 1,135 students and 160 staff members, waiver applications show.

The county was removed from the state’s watchlist Tuesday, setting up a time window that potentially could allow K-12 schools to consider in-person instruction for students by Sept. 1.