An variety of beers on a bar bench top.

SAN DIEGO — Award winners for the 2023 US Open Beer Championship were announced this week and several San Diego County brewers took home medals.

As the Capital of Craft, it may not come as a surprise that a total of seven brewers in the region took home gold and silver in this large scale competition that included over 9,000 beers.

Awards were given in categories representing 160 different styles of beer. Here are the San Diego breweries recognized for their brewed creations:

— Black Plague Brewing (Oceanside): Bronze medal for Beautiful Oblivion, Specialty Pale Ale.

— Ketch Brewing (San Diego): Gold medal for Celestial Navigation, Brut India Pale Ale; gold medal for Zwickelbier in the category of Kellerbier or Zwickelbier; bronze medal for Dr. Billheimer’s Magic Pilsner, German Lager/Pilsner.

— Kilowatt Brewing (San Diego): Gold medal for Peach Cobbler, Experimental Beer.

— Modern Times Beer (San Diego): Bronze medal for Blackhouse, Oatmeal Stout.

— Stone Brewing (Escondido): Bronze medal for Stone Delicious Citrus IPA, Near Gluten Free Beer.

— Stone Brewing Liberty Station (San Diego): Bronze medal for Lifeblood, American Brown Ale.

— TapRoom Beer Co. (San Diego): Gold medal for Bee The Buzz, Honey Beer; silver medal for Dream Machine, Münchner Dunkel.

The 2023 Grand National Champion for the event is Goliath Brewing of Decorah, Iowa. The brewer won four gold medals: Pseudo Sue Hazy Pale Ale, Seismic Sue Triple IPA, King Sue Hazy DIPA, and KBBS Reserve 2022.

A full list of winners throughout the country for the 2023 competition can be found here.

The US Open Beer Championship judging was held at the US Open Event Center in Oxford, Ohio.