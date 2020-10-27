7 residents, 3 dogs displaced after fire damages home

FALLBROOK (CNS) – A blaze at a Fallbrook home Tuesday morning caused one resident to suffer smoke inhalation and displaced seven residents and three dogs, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 8:05 a.m. at a single-story house in the 2200 block of South Stage Coach Lane, just east of Fallbrook Union High School, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

Crews responded to the home and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the structure, Choi said. Firefighters entered the home and knocked down the flames within 15 minutes.

All seven residents and their three dogs were able to make it out of the home, but one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, he said. Investigators determined the fire sparked in one of the house’s bedrooms, but the cause of the fire remained unclear.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents — six adults and one child — arrange for temporary lodging, Choi said.