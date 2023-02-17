SAN DIEGO — With the sun coming back out and warmer days ahead, the time to check out one of San Diego’s many outdoor offerings is coming.

For people who are not regular hikers but still want to get outside, here’s a couple less popular easy and short San Diego trails to check out, according to AllTrails.

Santa Margarita Preserve Trail in Fallbrook

This out and back, 1.2 mile trail takes you from the Santa Margarita County Reserve trail to a look-out near the Santa Margarita River. AllTrails says this easy hike generally takes about 23 minutes to complete and is great for bird-watching, hiking or walking without encountering many other people. Dogs are welcome on the trail, but must have a leash.

Fiesta Island Southern Loop

For folks a little closer to the coast, this 1.9 mile loop trail in Mission Bay Park is a great place to walk along the water. Considered an easy route, the Fiesta Island Southern Loop takes about 34 minutes to complete. Despite being closer to weekend hubs like Pacific Beach, AllTrails says that it’s unlikely you’ll encounter many other people on the trail. Dogs are allowed on the trail and can be unleashed in some areas.

Shepard’s Pond Loop

This trail in Mission Trails Regional Park is one of the easier hiking options the park has to offer. The 3.2-mile loop trail takes you up and around the park, giving you gorgeous views of the park’s vistas. This trail, which takes about an hour and a half to complete, is a little more of a hike with one section on the steep side, but is still a great option for beginners without much foot traffic.

West Ridge DAR Loop Trail

One of the many gorgeous trails around Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, the West Ridge DAR Loop Trail is a 1.3 mile hike to a viewpoint where you can take in the sights on the gorgeous beach and lagoon below. AllTrails says it takes about 33 minutes to complete and is great for both walking and hiking, while not encountering many other people. Dogs, however, are not allowed on the trail.

Otay Lake Park Loop

A 1.5 mile loop near Chula Vista, this loop trail takes you around Otay Lakes County Park, with gorgeous views of the lake just north. The trail takes about 52 minutes to complete and is great for running or walking, without bumping into too many people. There are some steep hills, but overall great for a beginner or anyone who is not a regular hiker.

Felicita Park Loop

This trail is a 1.4 mile loop in Escondido near the Felicita Creek that takes about 30 minutes to complete. This mostly shaded and flat trail features relaxing scenery with lots of trees and is great for hiking and walking without much foot traffic, AllTrails says. Dogs are welcome on a leash.

Millar Ranch Road

This trail in the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge is a 3.9 mile out-and-back trail near Spring Valley, offering stunning views of the surrounding hills and valley. Considered an easy route by AllTrails, the trail takes about an hour and a half to complete and is great for hiking, horseback riding, walking or running without many other people on the trail. Dogs are welcome and can be off-leash in some areas.