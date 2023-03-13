SAN DIEGO — Seven of eight people who died after two suspected smuggling boats overturned near Black’s Beach late Saturday were presumed to be Mexican citizens, consulate officials confirmed.

The nationality of the seven victims were based on the “identifications that some of them carried,” the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego stated in a news release Monday. They are also working with authorities to identify the victims and assist their families.

“As soon as there is confirmation from the coroner’s office in this regard, it will be informed to their relatives,” the foreign consulate said.

Authorities on Sunday said a Spanish-speaking caller reported two vessels, one carrying eight people and another carrying approximately 15 had overturned.

Lifeguards and Customs and Border Protection officers found a total of eight bodies and two capsized boats when they arrived on scene, according to fire officials.

“People planning to cross the border into the United States, either by land or sea, should know that human smugglers will take advantage of their need in order to obtain illicit money, distorting reality, creating false expectations, and exposing them to high-risk conditions where they may lose their lives,” said Carlos González Gutiérrez with the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego.

Anyone who wishes to obtain information on missing relatives can call to the Consulate’s emergency line: +1 619-843-6399, email proteccion@consulmexsd.org, or contact the Center for Information and Attention to Mexicans (CIAM by its acronym in Spanish) in the U.S.: +1 520-623-7874.