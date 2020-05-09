7 hospitalized after car crashes in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Seven people were hospitalized including two with serious injuries Saturday after the vehicle they were riding in crashed off the side of a road in northern San Diego County.

The crash took place just after 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of De Luz Road, according to John Choi, a public information officer with the North County Fire Department. Crews responded to the crash when they found one person still trapped in the vehicle.

First responders were able to extract that person from the vehicle.

Two people in the crash were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Choi said. The other five were hospitalized at Palomar Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.