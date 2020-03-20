7-Eleven clerk shot several times in East County robbery

EL CAJON (CNS) – A 7-Eleven clerk was shot multiple times Friday morning during a robbery in El Cajon, police said.

It happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. at the convenience store at 335 Jamacha Road, just south of Lexington Avenue, El Cajon police Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, but an update on the clerk’s condition was not provided, MacArthur said.

No description of the robbers was immediately available, but police believed multiple people may have been involved in the attack.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.