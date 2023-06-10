SAN DIEGO — An armed robber is at large after holding up a 7-Eleven convenience store in San Ysidro early Saturday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a suspect entered the 7-Eleven located at 4210 Beyer Blvd. around 2:13 a.m. and demanded money from the store clerk while holding a black and silver semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities say the employee opened the register and the suspect took the money from it before fleeing the store on foot. The robber was last seen running southbound through the parking lot, SDPD said.

The amount of money taken has not been determined at this time.

The suspect has been described as a black man who stands around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build, police described. Authorities say the man appeared to be in 20s and was wearing a blue medical mask along with a black track suit.

No one was reported to be injured during the incident.

SDPD robbery detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the above incident Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.