7 cool zones open during hot weekend weather in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – An excessive heat warning is in effect this weekend and the county has opened seven cool zones to help residents beat the heat.

The spaces have been modified to meet COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve strategically placed all of our tables around the community center so that way we’re ensuring physical distancing,” said Joanne McGhee, community center director at the Spring Valley location. “People can come, they can sit down at one of our chairs, one of our tables, set up their laptop or their books.

“When they leave, we’ll disinfect and make sure that the area is sanitized before the next customer comes in.”

Before even coming in, people’s temperature is checked at the door. After they’re cleared, they are allowed to proceed into the cool zone. Masks also are mandatory.

The seven cool zones are primarily located in the hottest parts of the county such as Borrego Springs, Lakeside, Fallbrook and Spring Valley. The locations include:

Borrego Springs Library, 2580 Country Club Road;

Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane;

Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine St.;

Potrero Branch Library, 24883 Potrero Valley Road;

Santa Ysabel Nature Center, 22135 Highway 79;

Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd.;

and Valley Center Branch Library, 29200 Cole Grade Road.

“This week we’ve had quite a few people come in,” McGhee said. “They sat down with their books, they were just happy to be in a cool safe place. They don’t have air conditioning at home or maybe they don’t want to run it right now because of the expenses.”

In a time where the pandemic has forced closures at many indoor places including some libraries and recreation centers, the cool zones are open from noon to 5 p.m. over the weekend to make sure no one is without the resources to keep cool.

“I want them to know that there’s a safe place that they can come to to relieve themselves from the heat and where they can be part of the community, they can stay cool, stay hydrated and enjoy the luxuries of air conditioning,” McGhee said.

There’s also a solution for seniors and those who cannot leave their homes: the Cool Zone Fan Program. It provides free electric fans for people on a limited income.

Those in need of a fan can call Aging and Independence Services at 855-964-3900.