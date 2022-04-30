SAN DIEGO – Seven drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a recent DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division, a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint was conducted Friday night in the 2600 block of Ingraham Street between 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

In total, officials say more than 600 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with 245 vehicles being screened by officers. 13 drivers were eventually evaluated for driving under the influence and seven were arrested.

Additionally, one driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended license.

SDPD officials say that checkpoints are “placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.”

The next DUI/driver’s license checkpoint will be held on Wednesday, May 4.